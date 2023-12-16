What is CBS new fall lineup?

CBS Unveils Exciting New Fall Lineup: A Must-Watch for TV Enthusiasts

In a highly anticipated announcement, CBS has revealed its thrilling new fall lineup, promising an array of captivating shows that are set to keep viewers glued to their screens. With a mix of new series and returning favorites, the network is pulling out all the stops to deliver top-notch entertainment for the upcoming season.

What’s in Store for CBS Fans?

CBS is bringing a diverse range of shows to cater to every viewer’s taste. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, there’s something for everyone. Here are some highlights from the network’s fall lineup:

The Equalizer: Inspired the hit 1980s series, this action-packed drama stars Queen Latifah as a mysterious vigilante who uses her skills to help those in need.

CSI: Vegas: The beloved crime-solving franchise returns with a fresh installment, featuring a new team of forensic experts tackling the most challenging cases in Las Vegas.

Ghosts: This comedy series follows a young couple who unexpectedly inherit a haunted mansion, leading to hilarious encounters with the eccentric ghosts that reside there.

NCIS: The long-running fan-favorite returns for its nineteenth season, continuing to delve into the thrilling world of naval criminal investigations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: When will the new fall lineup premiere?

A: CBS has scheduled the premiere of its new shows for the week of September 20th, 2021.

Q: Will my favorite CBS shows be returning?

A: Yes, many popular CBS shows will be returning for the fall season, including NCIS, Young Sheldon, and Blue Bloods, among others.

Q: Are there any other notable additions to the lineup?

A: Absolutely! CBS has also announced exciting new reality shows, such as The Activist and Come Dance with Me, which are sure to captivate audiences.

Q: How can I stay updated on the latest CBS news and show schedules?

A: CBS provides regular updates on their official website and social media platforms, ensuring fans have access to the most up-to-date information.

With an impressive lineup of both new and returning shows, CBS is poised to deliver an unforgettable fall season. So mark your calendars and get ready for an exciting journey into the world of television!