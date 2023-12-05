What is cast of Scrubs doing now?

What Happened to the Cast of Scrubs?

In the early 2000s, the medical comedy-drama series “Scrubs” captured the hearts of millions of viewers with its unique blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling. The show, which followed the lives of a group of medical interns at Sacred Heart Hospital, became a fan favorite and launched the careers of many talented actors. But what has the cast been up to since the show ended in 2010? Let’s take a look.

Zach Braff (Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian)

After his portrayal of the lovable and daydreaming J.D., Zach Braff continued to make a name for himself in both film and television. He directed and starred in the critically acclaimed film “Garden State” and went on to direct and produce other projects. Braff also appeared in the TV series “Alex, Inc.” and recently starred in the comedy-drama “The Comeback Trail.”

Donald Faison (Dr. Christopher Turk)

Donald Faison, who played the charismatic surgeon Turk, has kept busy since “Scrubs” ended. He appeared in various TV shows, including “The Exes” and “Ray Donovan.” Faison also lent his voice to animated films like “Robot Chicken” and “Star Wars: Detours.” Additionally, he has been involved in theater productions and continues to pursue his passion for music.

Sarah Chalke (Dr. Elliot Reid)

Sarah Chalke, who portrayed the intelligent and neurotic Elliot, has had a successful career post-“Scrubs.” She starred in the hit sitcom “How I Met Your Mother” and had recurring roles in shows like “Cougar Town” and “Rick and Morty.” Chalke also appeared in several films and recently starred in the Netflix series “Firefly Lane.”

FAQ:

Q: Will there be a “Scrubs” reunion?

A: In 2020, a “Scrubs” reunion special titled “Fake Doctors, Real Friends” was released as a podcast. The main cast members reunited to discuss the show and share behind-the-scenes stories.

Q: Are there any plans for a “Scrubs” reboot?

A: As of now, there are no official plans for a “Scrubs” reboot. However, the creators have expressed interest in revisiting the show in some form in the future.

Q: What other projects have the “Scrubs” cast members worked on?

A: Many of the cast members have gone on to star in various TV shows, films, and theater productions. Some have also pursued directing, producing, and voice acting opportunities.

In conclusion, the cast of “Scrubs” has remained active in the entertainment industry since the show’s conclusion. They have taken on diverse projects, showcasing their talent and versatility. While fans may still hope for a full-fledged reunion or reboot, for now, we can enjoy the individual successes of these talented actors.