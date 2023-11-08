What is BYU Cougar Walk?

Provo, Utah – BYU Cougar Walk is a beloved tradition at Brigham Young University (BYU), where fans gather to cheer on the BYU Cougars football team as they make their way to the stadium before home games. This lively event is a chance for students, alumni, and community members to show their support and enthusiasm for the team.

The Cougar Walk takes place approximately two hours before kickoff and begins at the Marriott Center, the university’s basketball arena. Fans line up along the designated route, creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere. As the football players, coaches, and staff members make their way through the crowd, fans cheer, high-five, and offer words of encouragement.

This tradition not only allows fans to connect with the team but also provides an opportunity for the players to feel the immense support they have from the BYU community. The Cougar Walk has become a symbol of unity and pride, showcasing the strong bond between the team and its fans.

FAQ:

Q: When does the Cougar Walk take place?

A: The Cougar Walk occurs approximately two hours before kickoff at home games.

Q: Where does the Cougar Walk start?

A: The Cougar Walk begins at the Marriott Center, BYU’s basketball arena.

Q: Who participates in the Cougar Walk?

A: The Cougar Walk involves the BYU Cougars football team, coaches, staff members, and enthusiastic fans.

Q: Can anyone attend the Cougar Walk?

A: Yes, the Cougar Walk is open to all fans, including students, alumni, and community members.

Q: What is the purpose of the Cougar Walk?

A: The Cougar Walk allows fans to show their support for the team and provides an opportunity for players to feel the community’s backing.

The BYU Cougar Walk has become an integral part of the game day experience for both fans and players. It serves as a powerful reminder of the unity and spirit that BYU embodies. So, if you find yourself in Provo on a game day, make sure to join the crowd and be a part of this exhilarating tradition. Go Cougars!