What is Buena Vista Palace called now?

After undergoing a significant transformation, the iconic Buena Vista Palace has emerged with a new name and a fresh identity. The renowned resort, located in the heart of Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is now known as the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace. This rebranding reflects the property’s new partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, a global leader in the hospitality industry.

The Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace offers guests an unparalleled experience, combining the magic of Disney with the renowned hospitality and service that Hilton is known for. With its prime location just steps away from Disney Springs, the resort provides easy access to world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Buena Vista Palace change its name?

A: The rebranding of Buena Vista Palace to Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace is a result of the resort’s new partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts. This collaboration aims to enhance the guest experience combining the best of both brands.

Q: Will the resort still offer Disney-themed experiences?

A: Yes, the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace will continue to provide guests with Disney-themed experiences. The resort’s proximity to Walt Disney World Resort ensures that guests can still enjoy the magic of Disney during their stay.

Q: What amenities can guests expect at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace?

A: The resort offers a wide range of amenities, including multiple pools, a fitness center, a spa, and various dining options. Additionally, guests can take advantage of complimentary transportation to the Disney theme parks and access to Extra Magic Hours, allowing them to maximize their time at the parks.

Q: Are there any changes to the resort’s staff or management?

A: The transition to Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace does not involve any changes to the resort’s staff or management. Guests can expect the same level of exceptional service from the dedicated team that has been serving them for years.

With its new name and partnership with Hilton, the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace is poised to offer guests an unforgettable experience that seamlessly blends the magic of Disney with the world-class hospitality of Hilton Hotels & Resorts. Whether you’re visiting for a family vacation or a business trip, this resort promises to be a destination like no other.