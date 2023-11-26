What is BtS Israel?

BtS Israel, short for Breaking the Silence Israel, is an Israeli non-governmental organization (NGO) that aims to shed light on the realities of the Israeli military occupation in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem. Established in 2004, the organization is composed of former Israeli soldiers who have served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and have chosen to speak out about their experiences.

Unveiling the Truth

Breaking the Silence Israel believes that the Israeli public has the right to know about the actions and consequences of the occupation. The organization collects testimonies from former soldiers who have served in the occupied territories and shares them with the public, both in Israel and internationally. These testimonies provide a unique perspective on the daily lives of Palestinians living under occupation and the challenges faced Israeli soldiers in enforcing it.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why do former soldiers choose to speak out?

A: Former soldiers who join Breaking the Silence Israel often feel a moral obligation to share their experiences and raise awareness about the impact of the occupation. They believe that the Israeli public should be informed about the reality on the ground, as it is often shielded from mainstream media coverage.

Q: Is Breaking the Silence Israel politically motivated?

A: Breaking the Silence Israel is often accused of having a political agenda. While the organization does not align itself with any specific political party, it does advocate for an end to the occupation and supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Q: How does Breaking the Silence Israel gather testimonies?

A: Breaking the Silence Israel conducts confidential interviews with former soldiers who choose to share their experiences. The organization ensures the anonymity of the soldiers, protecting them from potential backlash within Israeli society.

Q: What impact has Breaking the Silence Israel had?

A: Breaking the Silence Israel has sparked public debate within Israel and internationally about the occupation and its consequences. The organization’s testimonies have been used in various reports, documentaries, and academic research, contributing to a broader understanding of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In conclusion, Breaking the Silence Israel plays a crucial role in providing a platform for former Israeli soldiers to share their experiences and raise awareness about the realities of the Israeli military occupation. By shedding light on the daily lives of Palestinians and the challenges faced Israeli soldiers, the organization aims to promote dialogue and ultimately contribute to a just and peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.