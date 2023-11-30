Breaking Free from “Boyfriend Air”: Navigating Relationship Changes

Something is in the air. Yes, the holiday spirit. But more specifically? Boyfriends. Many women have taken to TikTok to express their frustrations about what they call “boyfriend air” – a phenomenon where spending time with their partners seems to negatively impact their appearance. Makeup disappears, acne flares up, and once-shiny hair becomes limp and greasy. What’s causing this mysterious change?

According to Maryanne Fisher, a psychology professor at St. Mary’s University in Canada, it’s possible that boyfriends have a subtle influence over their partner’s environment. However, there’s no clear explanation for this phenomenon, whether it’s physical, psychological, coincidental, or a combination of factors. While the reasons behind “boyfriend air” remain a mystery, mental health professionals emphasize the importance of healthy communication within relationships to ensure everyone feels their best.

Licensed clinical social worker Adrine Davtyan emphasizes the need for maintaining one’s identity in a relationship. Losing oneself, either psychologically or physically, is not authentic and requires a commitment to self-care and individuality. Healthy communication is key to addressing these concerns and ensuring both partners are happy and content.

So, what does “boyfriend air” say about relationships? When a new person enters our lives, we naturally make adjustments to accommodate them. These adjustments can include shifts in diet, hydration levels, sleep routines, and exercise habits. Late nights, poor sleep, altered eating patterns, and changes in personal care routines can all contribute to the perceived effects of “boyfriend air.”

While there is no scientific evidence to support the existence of “boyfriend air,” the phenomenon cannot be dismissed entirely. Licensed clinical social worker Cecille Ahrens acknowledges the value of online platforms in encouraging shared experiences but cautions against the spread of false or inaccurate information.

To combat “boyfriend air,” it may be helpful to pack self-care products in an overnight or weekend bag, ensuring you have everything you need to maintain your routine. Additionally, establishing new routines together, such as going for walks or spending time in a steam room, can promote healthy habits and strengthen the relationship. Ultimately, open and honest communication is crucial, allowing both partners to express their needs, preferences, and concerns.

FAQ:

What is the 6-second kiss rule and how can it give your relationship a boost?

The 6-second kiss rule is a practice where couples engage in a passionate kiss that lasts at least six seconds. This rule aims to foster intimacy, emotional connection, and rejuvenate the spark in the relationship. The prolonged kiss allows couples to slow down, savor the moment, and deepen their bond.

Can you escape boyfriend air?

While it may not be possible to completely escape the effects of “boyfriend air,” there are steps you can take to mitigate its impact. Open and honest communication about personal preferences, needs, and boundaries can help address any concerns. Additionally, reaffirming and prioritizing individual self-care routines can help maintain your sense of identity and wellbeing.

