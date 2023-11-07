TikTok Beauty Trend Poses Serious Health Risks, Experts Warn

A dangerous beauty trend circulating on TikTok is causing concern among medical professionals, as young people are encouraged to inflict self-harm in pursuit of a perceived ideal jawline or facial structure. The trend, known as “bone smashing,” involves striking oneself in the face with blunt objects to induce fractures in the facial bones.

Plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Ben Schultz, strongly advises against this dangerous practice. Contrary to popular beliefs, bones do not become stronger when they heal from fractures caused self-inflicted trauma. In fact, scarred tissue, whether it be bone, skin, or muscle, only regains about 80% of its original strength. This vulnerability increases the risk of serious injury or irreversible damage.

Dr. Schultz highlights the potential dangers of bone smashing, including airway obstruction, suffocation, blindness, and nerve damage. The face and facial skeleton are densely packed with blood vessels, making them susceptible to severe complications from such actions.

Videos demonstrating bone smashing techniques have gained significant traction on TikTok, accumulating over 250 million views. The desire for a chiseled jawline and the belief that bones can be manipulated to grow outside of their natural limits have fueled the popularity of this trend. However, experts warn that this pursuit can lead to a condition known as osteophyte, characterized abnormal bone growth outside the normal boundaries.

In light of these risks, medical professionals unequivocally condemn bone smashing as a hazardous practice. Dr. Schultz urges those considering partaking in this trend to refrain from doing so, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing health and well-being above societal pressures and fleeting beauty ideals.

