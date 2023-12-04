What is best Hindi on Netflix?

What are the Best Hindi Shows on Netflix?

Netflix has become a popular platform for streaming movies and TV shows in various languages, including Hindi. With a wide range of options available, it can be overwhelming to decide what to watch. To help you navigate through the vast selection, we have compiled a list of some of the best Hindi shows currently streaming on Netflix.

Sacred Games: This critically acclaimed crime thriller series, based on Vikram Chandra’s novel, takes viewers on a gripping journey through the dark underbelly of Mumbai. With stellar performances Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sacred Games has gained international recognition for its intense storytelling and compelling characters.

Delhi Crime: Inspired true events, Delhi Crime is a hard-hitting series that explores the aftermath of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. With a powerful performance Shefali Shah, the show delves into the complexities of the Indian criminal justice system and the tireless efforts of the Delhi Police to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: This crime drama series is based on true events and revolves around a group of young scammers in the small town of Jamtara. With its fast-paced narrative and engaging storyline, Jamtara sheds light on the world of phishing scams and the challenges faced law enforcement agencies in combating cybercrime.

Selection Day: Based on Aravind Adiga’s novel, Selection Day follows the journey of two talented young cricketers from a Mumbai slum as they navigate the competitive world of cricket. With its exploration of family dynamics, dreams, and aspirations, this coming-of-age sports drama is a must-watch for cricket enthusiasts.

FAQ:

Q: What does “Hindi” refer to?

A: Hindi is one of the official languages of India and is widely spoken millions of people in the country. It is also the primary language of Bollywood, the Hindi film industry.

Q: What is Netflix?

A: Netflix is a popular streaming platform that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and documentaries. It allows users to watch content on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, for a monthly subscription fee.

Q: Are these shows available with English subtitles?

A: Yes, most Hindi shows on Netflix come with English subtitles, making them accessible to a wider audience who may not understand the language.

Q: Can I watch these shows outside of India?

A: Yes, Netflix is available in many countries around the world, so you can watch these Hindi shows regardless of your location, as long as you have a Netflix subscription.

In conclusion, Netflix offers a diverse range of Hindi shows that cater to different tastes and interests. Whether you enjoy crime thrillers, dramas, or sports stories, there is something for everyone. So grab your popcorn and start binge-watching these captivating Hindi shows on Netflix today!