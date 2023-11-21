What is available on Peacock free?

Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, has quickly gained popularity since its launch in July 2020. With a range of content from movies and TV shows to live sports and news, Peacock offers a variety of options for viewers. But what exactly is available on Peacock’s free tier? Let’s take a closer look.

TV Shows: Peacock free provides access to a wide selection of TV shows, including popular series like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live.” Users can enjoy full seasons of these shows, as well as a range of other beloved classics and current hits.

Movies: Peacock free offers a diverse collection of movies, ranging from timeless classics to recent releases. From family-friendly films to gripping dramas and action-packed blockbusters, there’s something for everyone. Some notable titles available on the free tier include “Jurassic Park,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” and “The Bourne Identity.”

News and Sports: Peacock free also provides access to a selection of news and sports content. Users can stay up to date with the latest headlines and breaking news from NBC News, MSNBC, and CNBC. Additionally, Peacock offers live sports coverage, including select Premier League matches, the Olympics, and more.

Originals and Exclusives: While Peacock’s free tier offers an impressive range of content, it’s important to note that some shows and movies are only available to premium subscribers. Peacock’s premium tier, called Peacock Premium, provides access to exclusive originals like “Brave New World” and “The Capture,” as well as early access to late-night shows and other premium content.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. Is Peacock free?

Yes, Peacock offers a free tier that provides access to a wide range of TV shows, movies, news, and sports content.

2. Can I watch live sports on Peacock free?

Yes, Peacock free offers live sports coverage, including select Premier League matches and other sporting events.

3. Are all shows and movies available on Peacock free?

While Peacock free offers a vast library of content, some shows and movies are only available to premium subscribers on Peacock Premium.

In conclusion, Peacock’s free tier offers an impressive selection of TV shows, movies, news, and sports content. Whether you’re a fan of classic sitcoms, thrilling movies, or staying up to date with the latest news and sports events, Peacock free has something for everyone.