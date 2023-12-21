What is after dark premium on Roku?

Introducing After Dark Premium on Roku: A New Era of Late-Night Entertainment

Roku, the popular streaming platform, has recently unveiled its latest offering for night owls and lovers of all things spooky and thrilling – After Dark Premium. This new channel promises to take your late-night entertainment to a whole new level, offering a curated selection of chilling movies, spine-tingling TV shows, and bone-chilling documentaries. But what exactly is After Dark Premium, and what can viewers expect from this exciting addition to the Roku lineup?

What is After Dark Premium?

After Dark Premium is a subscription-based channel available exclusively on Roku devices. It caters to those who crave a darker, more mysterious side of entertainment. With a vast library of horror, suspense, and supernatural content, this channel is designed to keep you on the edge of your seat long after the sun goes down.

What can viewers expect?

After Dark Premium offers a wide range of content to satisfy even the most avid horror enthusiasts. From classic horror films to modern thrillers, supernatural TV series to bone-chilling documentaries, this channel has something for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of jump scares, psychological thrillers, or paranormal investigations, After Dark Premium aims to deliver a diverse and captivating viewing experience.

FAQ

How much does After Dark Premium cost?

After Dark Premium is available as a monthly subscription for $9.99. This fee grants you unlimited access to the entire library of content, ensuring you never run out of things to watch during those late-night hours.

Can I try After Dark Premium before subscribing?

Absolutely! Roku offers a 7-day free trial for After Dark Premium, allowing you to explore the channel and decide if it’s the right fit for your late-night entertainment needs.

Can I watch After Dark Premium on any Roku device?

Yes, After Dark Premium is compatible with all Roku devices, including Roku TVs, streaming sticks, and set-top boxes. Simply download the channel from the Roku Channel Store and start enjoying the dark side of entertainment.

Conclusion

With After Dark Premium, Roku has created a haven for horror and thriller enthusiasts, providing a dedicated platform for late-night entertainment. Whether you’re a fan of classic horror films or crave the adrenaline rush of a suspenseful TV series, this channel promises to keep you entertained long after the sun sets. So, grab your popcorn, turn off the lights, and prepare for a thrilling journey into the unknown with After Dark Premium on Roku.