What is a Wet Down in the Navy?

The United States Navy is known for its rich traditions and ceremonies that have been passed down through generations. One such tradition is the "wet down," a celebration that takes place to commemorate a significant event or milestone within a naval unit. But what exactly is a wet down, and why is it so important to the Navy?

A wet down is a festive gathering where sailors come together to honor a ship, submarine, or aviation squadron that has achieved a noteworthy accomplishment. This celebration typically involves the dousing of water or other beverages on the crew members, symbolizing the shared success and camaraderie within the unit. The wet down is often accompanied speeches, toasts, and a sense of pride and unity among the sailors.

FAQ:

Q: How did the wet down tradition start?

A: The origins of the wet down tradition are unclear, but it is believed to have originated from the practice of “wetting the baby’s head” in the British Navy. It has since evolved into a unique celebration within the U.S. Navy.

Q: What types of accomplishments are celebrated with a wet down?

A: Wet downs can be held for various achievements, such as the commissioning of a new ship, the completion of a successful deployment, or the retirement of a vessel. They can also be held to honor individual sailors who have achieved significant milestones in their careers.

Q: Are wet downs only for Navy personnel?

A: While wet downs are primarily a Navy tradition, they can also involve members from other branches of the military or even civilians who have contributed to the success of the unit being celebrated.

The wet down tradition serves as a reminder of the Navy’s core values, including teamwork, dedication, and a sense of community. It allows sailors to come together and reflect on their accomplishments while fostering a sense of pride and unity within the unit.

In conclusion, a wet down in the Navy is a time-honored tradition that brings sailors together to celebrate significant achievements. It is a symbol of unity, camaraderie, and the shared experiences that make the Navy a unique and respected institution.