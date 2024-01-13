The Rise of a Controversial Social Media Movement

In recent years, a unique social media phenomenon has emerged that has gathered both devoted followers and fierce critics. It is known as the “trad-wife” movement, a term used to describe women who choose to embrace a submissive role in their marriages. However, this movement goes beyond traditional gender roles and encompasses a regressive stance on female empowerment and reproductive rights.

These self-proclaimed trad wives firmly believe in the significance of homemaking and promoting distinct gender roles within the household. Their ideal marriage is one that adheres to a patriarchal structure, where the husband assumes a dominant position. Although some claim that this lifestyle choice empowers them and validates their faith, others argue that it perpetuates harmful gender stereotypes and undermines women’s progress.

One prominent figure in this movement is Sarah Therese, a former beauty influencer who has captivated a substantial online following sharing her journey as a Christian trad wife. However, her views on abortion have sparked intense controversy. In one of her videos, she unequivocally condemned abortion as evil, advocating for a complete ban on the practice. This viewpoint, while embraced her followers, has drawn vehement criticism from those who support a woman’s right to choose.

The backlash against Therese’s beliefs was evident when she attended a pro-life event in California. Criticism flooded her Instagram comments, with some disapprovingly highlighting her privilege and the skewed perspective they felt she represented. However, it is crucial to recognize that Therese is not the only influencer garnering attention for her trad-wife status.

In online spaces like Reddit and Instagram, anti-choice beauty creators have cultivated their own following. While some, such as @allieglines and @RachhLoves, align with specific religious beliefs that might suggest a pro-life stance, others have faced scrutiny for publicly proclaiming their advocacy for both feminism and the anti-abortion movement. These conflicting views have led to increased tension and loss of followers.

As the trad-wife movement gains traction on social media, it continues to fuel debates surrounding gender roles, reproductive rights, and the persistence of traditional values. While some support these women’s choices, others argue that it hinders their progress and perpetuates harmful ideologies. As society grapples with these complex issues, it is vital to have open conversations and strive for a more inclusive and equal future.