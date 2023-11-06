Exploring the Scooped Bagel Controversy: A Unique Take on a Heated Debate

A recent viral TikTok video showcasing the practice of scooping out the insides of a bagel has sparked a wave of discussions and debates. While the controversial trend has been around for a while, it gained renewed attention when Californian Taylor Offer shared his frustration with a New York City bagel shop employee’s response to his gluten-free scooped bagel request. With over 9 million views, Offer’s video has ignited a semi-serious exploration of the topic in various media outlets.

Amidst this ongoing debate, Knoxville residents Erin McConocha, originally from Los Angeles, and Nicki Podesta, a native New Yorker, decided to weigh in on the controversy. However, instead of echoing the outrage, they provided an alternative perspective. Podesta suggests opting for smaller bagels, mini-bagels, or even the highly popular flagels (flattened bagels) as a solution to the perceived barbarity of scooping out the bagel’s insides. Remarkably, the response to their video has garnered thousands of engagement, with the consensus leaning towards flagels being the answer.

While witnessing the unexpected popularity of their video, Podesta expressed amusement and nonchalance, noting that they are known for their opinions and have no regrets. In fact, they embrace the opportunity to stand up for blue-collar workers—bakers—who pour their dedication into creating fresh bagels every day.

In addition to the scooped bagel controversy, McConocha and Podesta shared their experiences adjusting to life in Knoxville. Moving from bustling cities to a more friendly and conversational atmosphere was a significant culture shock for them. They have now grown fond of the friendly encounters they have with locals and have come to appreciate the unique food preferences in Knoxville, despite missing the traditional flavors of New York.

As the debate on scooped bagels rages on, it’s important to note that this trend is not a recent phenomenon. According to a New York Post article from 2016, scooped bagels have been popular since the mid-2000s. The origin of this practice remains elusive, with some speculating it emerged during the late 1990s when the fear of carbs was prominent during the Atkins diet craze.

Furthermore, if you’re curious about flagels, they are essentially flattened bagels that offer a larger surface area of the crunchy crust. While considered a New York favorite, flagels may have originally originated on Long Island and have since gained popularity. Unfortunately, finding a flagel in Knoxville seems to be a challenge.

The TikTok video and its subsequent responses have served as a catalyst for this ongoing conversation about bagels. Whether you believe in the art of scooping or prefer to savor the traditional form, the controversy continues to generate passionate opinions. So next time you’re ordering a bagel, consider your options and decide which side of the debate you stand on—it’s a matter of personal preference that’s sure to spark some interesting discussions.

FAQ

What is a scooped bagel?

A scooped bagel is a bagel with its interior hollowed out, leaving only the crust intact.

Why is scooped bagels controversial?

The controversy surrounding scooped bagels stems from differing opinions on whether it helps reduce calories or enhances the cream cheese experience. Online discussions often feature arguments for and against this practice.

What is a flagel?

A flagel is a flattened bagel that has a larger surface area of crunchy crust, popular in New York. It offers a unique texture and flavor experience.

Where did the scooped bagel trend originate?

The exact origins of the scooped bagel trend are uncertain. It is believed to have gained popularity in the mid-2000s, potentially influenced the low-carb diet fad that dominated the late 1990s and early 2000s.

