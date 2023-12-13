What is a quirky fact about USC?

Quirky Fact About USC: The University of Southern California’s Unique Tradition

Los Angeles, CA – The University of Southern California (USC) is renowned for its prestigious academic programs, vibrant campus life, and successful athletic teams. However, amidst its rich history and notable achievements, there is a quirky fact that sets USC apart from other universities. This unique tradition, known as “Tommy Trojan’s Mysterious Travels,” has been captivating students and faculty for decades.

What is “Tommy Trojan’s Mysterious Travels”?

“Tommy Trojan’s Mysterious Travels” is a whimsical tradition that involves the statue of Tommy Trojan, a beloved campus landmark. Tommy Trojan, a bronze statue of a Trojan warrior, stands proudly in the center of campus, symbolizing the university’s spirit and resilience. However, what makes this tradition truly intriguing is the occasional disappearance of Tommy Trojan.

Every few years, the statue mysteriously vanishes from its prominent location, leaving the campus community puzzled and excited. The disappearance is often accompanied cryptic clues and riddles, challenging students to embark on a scavenger hunt to find Tommy Trojan’s new hiding spot. This tradition has become a source of excitement and camaraderie among the USC community.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Tommy Trojan?

A: Tommy Trojan is a bronze statue of a Trojan warrior located at the University of Southern California. It is a symbol of the university’s spirit and resilience.

Q: How often does Tommy Trojan disappear?

A: Tommy Trojan’s disappearance is a rare occurrence, happening every few years. The exact timing and duration of the disappearance are unpredictable, adding to the excitement and mystery surrounding the tradition.

Q: What happens when Tommy Trojan disappears?

A: When Tommy Trojan disappears, the campus community is presented with cryptic clues and riddles, initiating a scavenger hunt to find the statue’s new hiding spot. This tradition fosters a sense of unity and adventure among students and faculty.

Q: Why does USC have this tradition?

A: The tradition of Tommy Trojan’s Mysterious Travels adds an element of fun and intrigue to the USC campus. It serves as a way to engage and connect the university community, fostering a sense of pride and camaraderie.

The tradition of “Tommy Trojan’s Mysterious Travels” is just one example of the vibrant and unique culture that thrives at USC. It showcases the university’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and adventure among its students and faculty. So, the next time you visit USC, keep an eye out for Tommy Trojan, as you might just witness the excitement of his mysterious disappearance and the ensuing hunt to find him.