What is a D at BYU?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU) is known for its high academic standards and commitment to excellence. As such, students often strive for top grades in their coursework. However, there is one grade that can cause confusion and concern among students: the elusive “D.”

A “D” at BYU refers to a grade that falls below the university’s minimum passing grade of a C-. While a D is technically a passing grade, it is generally not accepted for credit in most courses. This means that although a student may have technically passed the class, they may need to retake it in order to fulfill degree requirements or progress in their academic journey.

FAQ:

Q: Why does BYU have a minimum passing grade of a C-?

A: BYU’s high academic standards are rooted in its commitment to providing a rigorous education that prepares students for future success. By setting a minimum passing grade of a C-, the university ensures that students have a solid understanding of the material before moving on to more advanced courses.

Q: Can a student graduate with a D on their transcript?

A: In most cases, a student cannot graduate with a D on their transcript. BYU requires students to maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0 in order to graduate. This means that even if a student receives a D in a course, they will need to compensate with higher grades in other courses to maintain the required GPA.

Q: Can a student retake a course in which they received a D?

A: Yes, students are allowed to retake courses in which they received a D. However, it is important to note that both the original D grade and the new grade will appear on the student’s transcript. The original grade will not be replaced or removed.

In conclusion, a D at BYU may be considered a passing grade, but it often comes with consequences. Students should strive for higher grades to ensure they meet degree requirements and maintain a competitive GPA.