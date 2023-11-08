What is a Cougarette?

In the world of college sports, there are many iconic figures that capture the attention of fans. One such figure is the Cougarette, a term often associated with Brigham Young University (BYU) and their spirited dance team. But what exactly is a Cougarette, and what do they bring to the table? Let’s dive into the world of these talented performers and explore what makes them so special.

The Cougarettes are a renowned dance team that represents BYU at various athletic events, including football and basketball games. They are known for their high-energy routines, precision, and captivating performances that add an extra level of excitement to the games. These talented dancers showcase a wide range of dance styles, including jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary, all while maintaining a strong sense of unity and professionalism.

FAQ:

Q: How are the Cougarettes selected?

A: The selection process for the Cougarettes is highly competitive. Prospective dancers must audition and demonstrate their technical skills, performance ability, and overall stage presence. The team is typically composed of around 16-20 members.

Q: Do the Cougarettes perform only at sporting events?

A: While the Cougarettes are primarily known for their performances at athletic events, they also participate in various competitions and showcases throughout the year. These events allow them to showcase their talent on a larger scale and compete against other collegiate dance teams.

Q: Are there any requirements to become a Cougarette?

A: Yes, there are certain requirements to become a Cougarette. Prospective dancers must be enrolled as full-time students at BYU and maintain a minimum GPA. They must also possess strong technical dance skills and have previous dance experience.

The Cougarettes not only entertain the crowd but also serve as ambassadors for BYU. Their dedication, talent, and commitment to excellence make them an integral part of the university’s spirit and pride. So, the next time you attend a BYU sporting event, keep an eye out for the Cougarettes and prepare to be amazed their incredible performances.