What is a cougar tail at BYU?

Provo, Utah – If you’ve ever spent time on the Brigham Young University (BYU) campus, you may have heard the term “cougar tail” being thrown around. But what exactly does it mean? In this article, we will delve into the meaning behind this peculiar phrase and shed some light on its origins.

A “cougar tail” refers to a unique tradition at BYU where students proudly display a small piece of fabric, typically in the form of a tail, attached to their backpacks or clothing. The tail is usually made of faux fur and comes in various colors, with the most popular being blue and white, representing the university’s colors.

The tradition of the cougar tail dates back several decades and has become an iconic symbol of school spirit and camaraderie among BYU students. It is believed to have originated as a way for students to show their support for the university’s athletic teams, particularly the BYU Cougars.

FAQ:

Q: Why is it called a “cougar tail”?

A: The term “cougar” refers to the university’s mascot, the BYU Cougars. The tail is a representation of this mascot.

Q: Can anyone wear a cougar tail?

A: Yes, anyone can wear a cougar tail, including students, alumni, and fans of BYU. It is a way to show support and pride for the university.

Q: Are there any rules or guidelines for wearing a cougar tail?

A: There are no strict rules for wearing a cougar tail. However, it is generally worn on backpacks or clothing and should be displayed with respect and school spirit.

The cougar tail tradition has become so popular that it has extended beyond the BYU campus. You may spot individuals wearing cougar tails at sporting events, concerts, or even around town. It has become a symbol of unity and pride for the BYU community.

In conclusion, a cougar tail at BYU is a small piece of fabric, resembling a tail, that students and fans proudly display to show their support for the university. It is a tradition that has stood the test of time and continues to bring the BYU community together. So, the next time you see someone sporting a cougar tail, you’ll know exactly what it represents – a deep love for BYU and its athletic teams.