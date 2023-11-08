What is a cougar tail at BYU game?

BYU football games are known for their electrifying atmosphere, passionate fans, and unique traditions. One such tradition that has become synonymous with BYU games is the “cougar tail.” But what exactly is a cougar tail, and why is it so popular among fans?

A cougar tail refers to a delicious treat that is sold at BYU football games. It is essentially a large cinnamon roll, shaped like a tail, and covered in a sweet glaze. The name “cougar tail” is a nod to the university’s mascot, the cougar, and has become a beloved symbol of school spirit.

Fans eagerly line up at concession stands during halftime or before the game to get their hands on this delectable treat. The aroma of freshly baked cinnamon fills the air, adding to the excitement and anticipation of enjoying a cougar tail.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I find cougar tails at BYU games?

A: Cougar tails are available at various concession stands throughout the stadium. Look for signs or ask the stadium staff for directions.

Q: How much do cougar tails cost?

A: The price of a cougar tail may vary slightly, but typically they range from $5 to $7.

Q: Are cougar tails only available during football games?

A: Cougar tails are primarily associated with BYU football games, but they may also be available at other sporting events or special occasions on campus.

Q: Can I buy cougar tails outside of BYU?

A: Cougar tails are a unique treat specific to BYU games and are not typically available outside of the university.

The popularity of cougar tails extends beyond just the taste. It has become a symbol of unity and pride among BYU fans. Sharing a cougar tail with friends and family has become a cherished tradition, creating lasting memories and strengthening the bond between fans.

So, the next time you attend a BYU football game, make sure to indulge in the deliciousness of a cougar tail. It’s not just a treat; it’s an experience that captures the essence of BYU’s vibrant game-day culture.