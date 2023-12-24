What is *77 on Verizon? A Closer Look at this Safety Feature

In today’s fast-paced world, personal safety is a top priority for many individuals. With the rise of mobile technology, it’s no surprise that cell phone providers are constantly working to enhance their services and offer features that promote safety and security. One such feature offered Verizon Wireless is *77, a code that allows users to block unwanted calls and report harassing or threatening phone numbers.

How does *77 work?

When you dial *77 on your Verizon phone, it activates a call-blocking feature that prevents calls from specific numbers from reaching your device. This can be particularly useful in situations where you are receiving unwanted calls or experiencing harassment. By blocking these numbers, you can regain control over your phone and protect yourself from potential harm or annoyance.

What happens when you dial *77?

Once you dial *77, the call-blocking feature is activated on your Verizon phone. Any subsequent calls from the blocked number will be automatically rejected, preventing them from reaching your device. It’s important to note that this feature does not notify the caller that they have been blocked, ensuring that unwanted individuals are unaware of their blocked status.

FAQ about *77 on Verizon:

Q: Is there a fee for using *77?

A: No, *77 is a free service provided Verizon Wireless to its customers.

Q: Can I unblock a number that I previously blocked using *77?

A: Yes, you can unblock a number dialing *87 on your Verizon phone. This will remove the block and allow calls from that number to reach your device again.

Q: Are there any limitations to using *77?

A: While *77 is an effective call-blocking feature, it is important to note that it only blocks calls from specific numbers. It does not block unknown or private numbers. Additionally, it does not block text messages or other forms of communication.

In conclusion, *77 on Verizon is a valuable safety feature that allows users to block unwanted calls and report harassing or threatening phone numbers. By dialing *77, Verizon customers can regain control over their phone and protect themselves from potential harm or annoyance. Remember, personal safety is important, and utilizing features like *77 can contribute to a safer and more secure mobile experience.