What is *73 on Verizon? A Guide to Call Forwarding and Its Benefits

In today’s fast-paced world, staying connected is more important than ever. Whether it’s for work or personal reasons, we rely heavily on our smartphones to keep us in touch with the people who matter most. That’s why it’s crucial to understand the various features and services offered our mobile service providers, such as Verizon. One such feature is *73, which allows users to enable call forwarding on their Verizon devices.

What is call forwarding?

Call forwarding is a telecommunications feature that allows incoming calls to be redirected to another phone number or voicemail. This feature is particularly useful when you’re unable to answer calls on your primary device, ensuring that you never miss an important call.

How does *73 work on Verizon?

To activate call forwarding on your Verizon device, simply dial *73 followed the phone number you wish to forward your calls to. Once activated, all incoming calls will be redirected to the designated number until you deactivate the feature.

What are the benefits of call forwarding?

Call forwarding offers several advantages, including:

1. Never miss important calls: By redirecting calls to another number, you can ensure that you’re always reachable, even when you’re away from your primary device.

2. Enhanced productivity: Call forwarding allows you to stay connected while on the go, enabling you to manage business calls efficiently and promptly.

3. Privacy and convenience: If you’re in a situation where you don’t want to share your primary phone number, call forwarding allows you to use an alternate number without revealing your personal information.

4. Seamless communication: Whether you’re traveling, experiencing network issues, or simply need some time away from your phone, call forwarding ensures that your calls are seamlessly redirected to another device or voicemail.

In conclusion, call forwarding, activated through *73 on Verizon, is a valuable feature that keeps you connected and ensures you never miss important calls. Whether you’re a busy professional, a frequent traveler, or simply someone who values uninterrupted communication, call forwarding can greatly enhance your mobile experience. So, take advantage of this feature and stay connected wherever you go.

FAQ:

1. How do I deactivate call forwarding on Verizon?

To deactivate call forwarding on your Verizon device, simply dial *73 again. This will disable the feature, and your calls will no longer be redirected.

2. Can I forward calls to any phone number?

Yes, you can forward calls to any phone number, including landlines and mobile numbers.

3. Will I be charged for using call forwarding?

Verizon’s call forwarding feature may be subject to additional charges, depending on your service plan. It’s recommended to check with Verizon or refer to your plan details for specific information on any associated costs.