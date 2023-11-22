What is 123Movies called?

In the vast realm of online streaming platforms, 123Movies has been a popular name for years. However, due to various legal issues and copyright concerns, the original website has undergone several changes and rebranding efforts. So, what is 123Movies called now? Let’s delve into the details.

123Movies, also known as GoMovies, GoStream, MeMovies, and 123MoviesHub, was a website that offered a vast collection of movies and TV shows for free streaming. It gained immense popularity among users seeking convenient access to the latest entertainment content. However, the website faced numerous legal challenges, leading to its shutdown in 2018.

Since then, several mirror sites and clones have emerged, attempting to fill the void left the original 123Movies. These sites often adopt similar names or slight variations to attract users who were familiar with the original platform. Some of the commonly used names include 123MoviesGo, 123Movies.is, and 123Moviesfree.

FAQ:

Q: Is it legal to use 123Movies or its alternative sites?

A: Streaming copyrighted content without proper authorization is generally considered illegal in many countries. Therefore, using 123Movies or its alternative sites may infringe upon copyright laws.

Q: Are there any legal alternatives to 123Movies?

A: Yes, there are several legal streaming platforms available, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+. These platforms offer a wide range of movies and TV shows for a subscription fee.

Q: Are mirror sites of 123Movies safe to use?

A: Mirror sites or clones of 123Movies are often created unknown entities, making it difficult to determine their safety. These sites may contain malicious ads, malware, or phishing attempts. It is advisable to use legal and trusted streaming platforms to ensure a safe and secure streaming experience.

In conclusion, the original 123Movies website may no longer be accessible, but its name lives on through various mirror sites and clones. However, it is important to remember that streaming copyrighted content without proper authorization is illegal in many jurisdictions. To enjoy movies and TV shows legally, it is recommended to explore the numerous legal streaming platforms available.