What is 123movies called now?

In the world of online streaming, 123movies was once a popular platform that offered a vast library of movies and TV shows for free. However, due to copyright infringement concerns, the original 123movies website was shut down in 2018. Since then, several mirror sites and clones have emerged, making it difficult to pinpoint the exact successor to 123movies.

Why was 123movies shut down?

123movies faced legal action from copyright holders, who argued that the website facilitated the unauthorized streaming and distribution of copyrighted content. As a result, the original website was forced to close its doors. However, the shutdown did not completely eradicate the availability of free streaming platforms, as new websites quickly emerged to fill the void.

What is the current status of 123movies?

While the original 123movies website is no longer operational, various mirror sites and clones have taken its place. These websites often have similar names or domain extensions, making it confusing for users to identify the legitimate successor. It is important to note that accessing copyrighted content without proper authorization is illegal in many countries, and users should exercise caution when using such platforms.

What are some alternatives to 123movies?

In the wake of 123movies’ demise, several legitimate streaming platforms have gained popularity. Services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+ offer a wide range of movies and TV shows for a subscription fee. Additionally, there are legal free streaming platforms such as Crackle, Tubi, and IMDb TV that provide a selection of movies and TV shows supported advertisements.

In conclusion, while the original 123movies website may no longer be available, its legacy lives on through various mirror sites and clones. However, it is important to remember that accessing copyrighted content without proper authorization is illegal. To enjoy movies and TV shows legally, consider subscribing to legitimate streaming platforms or exploring free, ad-supported services.