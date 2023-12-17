Delhi Police Investigating Social Media Activity of Alleged Parliament Security Breach Mastermind

Delhi Police’s special cell is closely monitoring the social media posts of Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind behind the recent Parliament security breach, according to sources. The special cell is particularly interested in Jha’s posts that contain potentially inflammatory content. Specifically, one of Jha’s posts in Bengali declares, “What India needs is a bomb”, which was made on October 26, weeks before the breach occurred on December 13. Jha expresses the belief that India needs a strong voice against tyranny, injustice, and anarchy.

In another post from November 5, Jha laments how anyone who discusses livelihood and rights is immediately labeled a “communist”. The special cell has discovered that Jha’s social media platforms are filled with similar provocative posts. As part of the investigation, the police are also looking into Jha’s interactions on social media, aiming to determine who he was conversing with and the nature of the conversations.

The special cell suspects that Jha may attempt to mislead people through his social media presence. They have reason to believe that he has been misleading investigators since his arrest. Additionally, the police have written to the telecom service provider to gather information about Jha and the other four individuals involved in the case.

To verify the leads provided Jha, the special cell is conducting an on-ground verification. However, sources within the police department reveal that most of the information provided Jha so far has turned out to be false, with the intention of misleading the investigators.

Earlier revelations from Delhi Police sources indicate that Jha had destroyed five mobile phones prior to his arrival in Delhi. The destruction of these devices suggests an attempt to cover up evidence and hinder the investigation.

Overall, Delhi Police’s special cell is actively gathering evidence and probing Jha’s social media activity in order to fully understand the extent of his involvement in the Parliament security breach.