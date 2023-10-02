State Farm Enlists Jake from State Farm for Football Game Stunt

State Farm, known for its popular advertising campaign featuring Jake from State Farm, recently pulled off a clever stunt during a Philadelphia Eagles game. Jake from State Farm was seen enjoying the game with Donna Kelce, the mother of Eagles lineman Jason. This move comes after last week’s appearance of Taylor Swift with Donna at the Kansas City Chief’s game. The stunt was orchestrated Maximum Effort, the advertising and production company founded Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively were also present at the game with Swift.

The presence of Swift and Jake from State Farm has generated significant media coverage and sparked a social media meme. The meme playfully compares Swift’s fame to that of NFL players, creating humorous banter among avid football fans.

Jony Ive Collaborates with OpenAI to Explore AI on Smartphones

Jony Ive, the renowned designer responsible for Apple’s iconic iPhone, is reportedly partnering with OpenAI to develop an “iPhone of artificial intelligence.” Talks are underway, and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi San has expressed interest in providing $1 billion in funding for the project. With smartphone innovation reaching a plateau and AI gaining immense popularity, the tech industry seeks the next breakthrough device.

Silicon Valley hopes to create a more intuitive and natural user experience for interacting with AI. This endeavor aims to replicate the mass-market success that the iPhone achieved revolutionizing touchscreen computing and unlocking the potential of the mobile internet.

Snapchat Introduces “Agency Adventure” Video Game

Snapchat has launched a video game called “Agency Adventure” to engage ad agencies and promote the value of its platform. The retro-style, 16-bit game aims to educate players on the benefits of using Snapchat for advertising and offers a $4,500 charity donation to the winning agency.

Players start their first day as a new business coordinator in a fictional agency, navigating through various departments and interacting with non-player characters. To enhance the gaming experience, players can connect with colleagues, read post-meeting notes, and even explore the yoga room.

Fruit of the Loom Revives “Fruit Guys” Campaign with a Social Media Twist

After a 12-year hiatus, Fruit of the Loom brings back its iconic “Fruit Guys” advertising campaign, now renamed as “Fruit People.” The campaign leans heavily on social media content to connect with younger consumers. The original Fruit Guys, introduced in the 1970s, featured characters like Apple, Green Grape, Leaf, and Purple Grape. In the 2023 version, the characters are all played women and work alongside Fruit of the Loom’s “chief TikToker” to create humorous videos that align with current social media trends.

Fruit of the Loom aims to engage a younger audience seeking fashionable, affordable, and well-made clothing. The new content is launched on TikTok and will also be available on Instagram’s Reels. Creative agency GSD&M is responsible for producing the campaign.

Lululemon Ends Mirror Project, Announces Partnership with Peloton

Lululemon is discontinuing its Mirror project, an interactive home gym, and has entered a partnership with Peloton, a leading connected fitness company. As part of the new deal, Lululemon will develop co-branded clothing with Peloton, and users of the Lululemon Studio Mirror will have access to Peloton’s fitness content. Lululemon acquired Mirror in mid-2020 but has faced challenges with the device, leading to layoffs and a shift in strategy.

Although Lululemon will continue to offer support and services for the Mirror, this partnership allows the company to move forward from the struggling project. The decision reflects Lululemon’s focus on its core business and signals a strategic move towards a successful collaboration with Peloton.

Sources:

– State Farm: NFL, Football Fans Still Coming to Grips With the Taylor Swift Effect

– Financial Times: Jony Ive collaborates with OpenAI to create ‘iPhone of artificial intelligence’

– Snapchat: Snapchat launches retro-style, 16-bit videogame to teach agencies about advertising on Snapchat

– Fruit of the Loom: Fruit of the Loom revives its iconic ‘Fruit Guys’ campaign

– Bloomberg: Lululemon in Pact With Peloton to Shed Failed Mirror Device