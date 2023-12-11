What illness did Thomas Shelby have?

Peaky Blinders’ Thomas Shelby: Unveiling the Mystery Behind His Illness

In the hit TV series Peaky Blinders, Thomas Shelby, the charismatic leader of the notorious Shelby crime family, captivates audiences with his cunning strategies and enigmatic persona. However, amidst his rise to power, one question has lingered in the minds of fans: what illness does Thomas Shelby suffer from? Today, we delve into the depths of this mystery to shed light on the truth.

What illness does Thomas Shelby have?

Thomas Shelby’s illness is never explicitly mentioned in the show, leaving fans to speculate and form their own theories. However, based on the symptoms displayed the character, it is widely believed that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). PTSD is a mental health condition triggered experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event, causing individuals to relive the trauma through nightmares, flashbacks, and intense emotional distress.

Why is Thomas Shelby believed to have PTSD?

Throughout the series, Thomas Shelby exhibits several symptoms commonly associated with PTSD. He frequently experiences vivid flashbacks to his time in the trenches during World War I, indicating a traumatic event that continues to haunt him. Additionally, his erratic behavior, insomnia, and emotional detachment are consistent with the psychological toll of PTSD.

Is there any evidence supporting this theory?

While the show does not explicitly confirm Thomas Shelby’s diagnosis, there are subtle hints that support the theory of PTSD. In one episode, Thomas visits a psychiatrist, suggesting that he seeks professional help for his mental health struggles. Furthermore, the show’s creator, Steven Knight, has mentioned in interviews that Thomas Shelby’s experiences in the war have deeply affected him, reinforcing the notion of PTSD.

In conclusion

While the exact illness afflicting Thomas Shelby remains a subject of speculation, the evidence points towards post-traumatic stress disorder. The portrayal of his symptoms and the subtle hints dropped throughout the series provide a compelling case for this diagnosis. As fans eagerly await the next season of Peaky Blinders, the enigma surrounding Thomas Shelby’s illness continues to add depth and complexity to his character, making him all the more intriguing.