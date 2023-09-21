Start-up’s AI Software Enables Drones to Understand and Execute Commands in English

Avianna, a software start-up, has developed a suite of products that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to enable drones and other robots to understand human language and operate autonomously. Its mission is to harness the power of AI to create smarter drones that can contribute to various industries.

Founder and CEO of Avianna, Vic Pelicano, explained that the current generation of drone software is not advanced enough to meet the needs of the future, where robots and unmanned vehicles will be prevalent. He believes there is a gap that needs to be filled with AI technology.

Avianna offers three AI-driven software products: Fleet AI, Vision AI, and Mission AI. Fleet AI streamlines and optimizes fleet operations, allowing users to ask questions and manage their entire fleet holistically. Vision AI empowers robots to visually perceive their surroundings and make informed decisions. Mission AI enables robots to autonomously execute missions based on natural-language commands.

The software includes advanced computer vision technology that allows the drone to analyze live video streams and adjust its mission accordingly. If an obstacle is detected while carrying out a command, the drone can identify it and reroute itself.

Recent advancements in natural-language processing have made it possible for operators to communicate with drones using simple English commands. The software translates these commands into a set of controls for the drone. However, full control does not go to AI; there is a vetting process to ensure safety.

Avianna’s software can be adapted to various applications, such as infrastructure inspection, agriculture, and security. It enables robots to perform tasks autonomously, reducing the need for constant human supervision.

Avianna is currently working on pilot programs with drone manufacturing companies and collaborating with the U.S. Department of Defense to explore potential military applications.

Source: Jim Magill, DroneLife