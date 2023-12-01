What if I already have Hulu but want the Disney Plus bundle?

What to Do If You Already Have Hulu but Want the Disney Plus Bundle?

If you’re a fan of streaming services, you may have already subscribed to Hulu, one of the leading platforms for on-demand TV shows and movies. However, with the recent launch of Disney Plus, you might be wondering if there’s a way to enjoy both services without breaking the bank. Fortunately, Disney offers a bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ at a discounted price. But what if you already have Hulu? Can you still take advantage of this bundle? Let’s find out.

Can I get the Disney Plus bundle if I already have Hulu?

Yes, you can! Disney allows existing Hulu subscribers to upgrade their account to the Disney Plus bundle. By doing so, you’ll gain access to Disney Plus and ESPN+ while still retaining your Hulu subscription. This means you’ll have access to a vast library of content from all three platforms, including Disney classics, Hulu originals, and live sports from ESPN+.

How do I upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle?

To upgrade your Hulu subscription to the Disney Plus bundle, follow these steps:

1. Visit the Disney Plus website or app.

2. Sign up for the Disney Plus bundle.

3. During the sign-up process, you’ll be prompted to link your existing Hulu account.

4. Follow the instructions to complete the upgrade.

Will I be charged twice if I upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle?

No, you won’t be charged twice. When you upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle, the cost of your Hulu subscription will be adjusted accordingly. You’ll only pay the difference between your current Hulu plan and the bundle price.

Can I keep my Hulu profile and settings after upgrading?

Yes, upgrading to the Disney Plus bundle will not affect your Hulu profile or settings. You’ll still have access to your personalized recommendations, watch history, and preferences.

Conclusion

If you’re already a Hulu subscriber but want to enjoy the benefits of the Disney Plus bundle, you’re in luck. Disney allows existing Hulu customers to upgrade their account and gain access to Disney Plus and ESPN+ at a discounted price. By following a few simple steps, you can enjoy a wide range of content from all three platforms without having to pay for separate subscriptions. So, go ahead and upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle to enhance your streaming experience today!