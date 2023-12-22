What Hulu plan has live TV?

What Hulu Plan Offers Live TV?

Hulu, the popular streaming service, has become a go-to platform for millions of viewers seeking on-demand access to their favorite TV shows and movies. However, Hulu also offers a live TV plan, providing an alternative for those who want to watch their favorite channels in real-time. Let’s dive into the details of Hulu’s live TV plan and what it has to offer.

What is Hulu’s Live TV Plan?

Hulu’s Live TV plan is a subscription option that allows users to stream live television channels alongside their on-demand content. With this plan, viewers can access a wide range of popular channels, including news, sports, entertainment, and more. It offers a comprehensive selection of live programming, making it an attractive choice for cord-cutters who still want access to live TV.

What Channels are Included?

Hulu’s Live TV plan includes over 75 channels, depending on your location. Some of the popular channels available are ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, CNN, HGTV, and many more. This diverse lineup ensures that subscribers can enjoy a variety of content, from live sports events to news broadcasts and popular TV shows.

How Does it Compare to Traditional Cable?

Hulu’s Live TV plan offers a compelling alternative to traditional cable subscriptions. It provides the convenience of streaming on-demand content while also delivering live TV channels. Additionally, Hulu’s plan allows users to watch their favorite shows and movies on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

FAQ:

1. Can I record live TV with Hulu’s Live TV plan?

Yes, Hulu’s Live TV plan includes a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record your favorite live TV shows and movies. You can store up to 50 hours of recorded content and even upgrade to an Enhanced Cloud DVR option for additional storage.

2. Can I watch Hulu’s Live TV plan on multiple devices simultaneously?

Yes, Hulu’s Live TV plan allows you to stream on two devices simultaneously. However, you can upgrade to an Unlimited Screens add-on to stream on an unlimited number of devices connected to your home network and up to three devices outside your home.

In conclusion, Hulu’s Live TV plan offers a comprehensive selection of live television channels, making it a great option for those who want to enjoy both on-demand and real-time content. With its diverse channel lineup and additional features like cloud DVR, Hulu provides a compelling alternative to traditional cable subscriptions.