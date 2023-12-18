What Housewives shows are still on?

Housewives Shows: A Look at the Current Lineup

In the realm of reality television, few genres have captivated audiences quite like the Housewives shows. These series offer a glimpse into the lives of affluent women as they navigate the challenges of family, friendships, and social circles. Over the years, several iterations of the Housewives franchise have emerged, each focusing on a different city or region. If you’re wondering which Housewives shows are still on the air, we’ve got you covered.

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC)

As the original Housewives series, RHOC continues to entertain viewers with its mix of drama, luxury, and larger-than-life personalities. Now in its sixteenth season, the show follows the lives of women living in the affluent Orange County, California.

Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY)

RHONY, currently in its thirteenth season, takes viewers into the glamorous and fast-paced world of Manhattan’s elite. The show offers a unique blend of high society events, personal struggles, and unforgettable moments.

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA)

RHOA, now in its fourteenth season, showcases the lives of Atlanta’s most influential women. From business ventures to personal relationships, the show delves into the ups and downs of these dynamic individuals.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH)

RHOBH, currently in its twelfth season, invites viewers into the lavish lifestyles of the rich and famous in Beverly Hills. The show follows a group of women as they navigate the glitz and glamour of Hollywood while dealing with their own personal challenges.

Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP)

RHOP, now in its sixth season, offers a unique perspective on the Housewives franchise focusing on the affluent community of Potomac, Maryland. The show explores the dynamics between the women as they juggle their careers, families, and social obligations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are there any new Housewives shows in the works?

A: Yes, Bravo, the network behind the Housewives franchise, is constantly exploring new cities and regions for potential spin-offs. Keep an eye out for announcements regarding future Housewives shows.

Q: How can I watch these Housewives shows?

A: The Housewives shows are primarily aired on Bravo, but you can also catch up on past seasons and episodes through various streaming platforms or on-demand services.

Q: Do I need to watch the Housewives shows in order?

A: While each Housewives series stands on its own, watching from the beginning allows you to fully immerse yourself in the characters’ journeys and understand the dynamics between the women.

In conclusion, the Housewives franchise continues to captivate audiences with its mix of drama, luxury, and larger-than-life personalities. With several shows still on the air and new ones potentially in the works, fans of the Housewives series have plenty to look forward to. So grab your popcorn and get ready for a front-row seat into the glamorous and sometimes tumultuous lives of these captivating women.