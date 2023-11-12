What hockey player was Carrie Underwood married to?

Carrie Underwood, the Grammy-winning country music superstar, was married to former professional ice hockey player Mike Fisher. The couple tied the knot in July 2010 and have since become one of the most beloved celebrity pairs in the entertainment and sports worlds.

Fisher, born on June 5, 1980, in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, had a successful career as a center in the National Hockey League (NHL). He was drafted the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the 1998 NHL Entry Draft and played for the team for over a decade. Fisher then joined the Nashville Predators in 2011, where he played until his retirement in 2018.

During his time in the NHL, Fisher became known for his strong two-way play, leadership qualities, and dedication to the game. He was highly respected his teammates and fans alike, earning a reputation as a hardworking and reliable player.

Carrie Underwood, known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, rose to fame after winning the fourth season of American Idol in 2005. She has since become one of the most successful artists in country music history, with numerous chart-topping hits and accolades to her name.

The couple’s relationship blossomed after being introduced a mutual friend in 2008. They quickly fell in love and got engaged in December 2009. Their wedding ceremony took place at The Ritz-Carlton Lodge, Reynolds Plantation, in Greensboro, Georgia, surrounded close friends and family.

