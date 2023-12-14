What HBO shows are on now TV?

What HBO Shows are Available on NOW TV?

If you’re a fan of premium television content, chances are you’ve heard of HBO. Known for producing some of the most critically acclaimed and popular shows of all time, HBO has become synonymous with quality programming. But what HBO shows can you watch on NOW TV? Let’s take a closer look.

Game of Thrones: Undoubtedly one of HBO’s most iconic shows, Game of Thrones took the world storm with its epic storytelling, complex characters, and jaw-dropping plot twists. NOW TV offers all eight seasons of this fantasy epic, allowing you to immerse yourself in the world of Westeros.

Chernobyl: This gripping miniseries dramatizes the events surrounding the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster. With its haunting performances and meticulous attention to detail, Chernobyl has been hailed as one of the best shows of recent years. NOW TV subscribers can experience the tension and tragedy of this historical event firsthand.

Succession: If you’re in the mood for a gripping family drama, Succession is the show for you. This critically acclaimed series follows the dysfunctional Roy family as they battle for control of their media empire. With its sharp writing and stellar ensemble cast, Succession has become a must-watch for television enthusiasts.

Westworld: Blending science fiction and western genres, Westworld explores the emergence of artificial intelligence and its impact on a futuristic theme park. With its mind-bending twists and philosophical themes, this thought-provoking series has captivated audiences. NOW TV allows you to delve into the mysteries of Westworld at your convenience.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is NOW TV?

A: NOW TV is a streaming service that offers a wide range of television shows, movies, and live sports. It provides access to content from various networks, including HBO.

Q: Can I watch HBO shows on NOW TV?

A: Yes, NOW TV offers a selection of HBO shows, including popular titles like Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, Succession, and Westworld.

Q: Do I need a separate subscription to watch HBO shows on NOW TV?

A: Yes, to access HBO content on NOW TV, you will need to subscribe to the NOW TV Entertainment Pass, which includes channels like Sky Atlantic that broadcast HBO shows.

Q: Are all HBO shows available on NOW TV?

A: While NOW TV offers a wide range of HBO shows, not all of them may be available at any given time. The availability of specific shows may vary, so it’s best to check the NOW TV website for the most up-to-date information.

In conclusion, NOW TV provides a platform for viewers to enjoy a selection of HBO’s finest shows. Whether you’re a fan of fantasy, historical dramas, family sagas, or mind-bending science fiction, NOW TV has something to offer. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and indulge in the captivating world of HBO.