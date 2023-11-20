Unveiling the Consequences of Selective Breeding: The Dark Side of Popular Dog Breeds

A new study published in the journal Canine Medicine and Genetics sheds light on the detrimental health effects of selective breeding in popular dog breeds. While these dogs may have gained fame on social media for their adorable appearances, they are paying a heavy price in terms of their health and well-being.

According to the study, pugs and other viral breeds have such severe breathing difficulties and health problems that they can no longer be considered typical dogs from a health perspective. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals expresses their sadness at seeing these dogs struggle to breathe, walk, play, and live normal lives due to being bred for aesthetic purposes.

Selective breeding, which aims to produce offspring with specific characteristics, has increasingly focused on appearance and popularity rather than functionality, health, or longevity. Breeders have prioritized traits that pet owners find aesthetically pleasing, resulting in a proliferation of several hundred dog breeds internationally.

While selective breeding can offer advantages, such as allowing dogs to perform specific tasks and reducing inheritable diseases, it has also had significant negative impacts on dogs’ health. One major issue is inbreeding, where breeders restrict the gene pool to fix certain genetic traits. This practice reduces genetic diversity, increasing the risk of genetic health conditions in offspring.

Many hereditary diseases are more prevalent in specific dog breeds that are popular on social media. These include dilated cardiomyopathy in Doberman pinschers, degenerative mitral valve disease in Cavalier King Charles spaniels, and hip dysplasia in Labrador retrievers, among others.

The obsession with certain physical traits has also led to the rise of extreme forms in dogs, such as brachycephalic breeds with flattened faces and chondrodystrophic breeds with shortened legs. These features, considered attractive humans, result in major health problems for the dogs. Brachycephalic breeds often have difficulty breathing, eye problems, dental disease, and difficulties giving birth naturally. Chondrodystrophic breeds frequently suffer from slipped discs in their backs, causing extreme pain and paralysis.

It is crucial to raise awareness about the consequences of selective breeding and advocate for responsible breeding practices that prioritize the health and well-being of dogs. As pet owners and animal lovers, we must consider the long-term impact our preferences have on these beloved companions.

