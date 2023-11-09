What has Taylor Swift said about Selena Gomez?

In the world of pop music, friendships often come and go, but some bonds remain unbreakable. One such enduring friendship is between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. These two talented artists have been inseparable for years, supporting each other through thick and thin. Fans have always been curious about what Taylor Swift has said about Selena Gomez, and here we delve into their heartwarming friendship.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez first crossed paths back in 2008, and since then, their friendship has blossomed. Over the years, Taylor has been vocal about her admiration for Selena’s talent and character. In interviews, she has praised Selena’s ability to stay true to herself despite the pressures of fame. Taylor has often referred to Selena as a “strong and resilient” person, highlighting her ability to overcome challenges and grow as an artist.

When Selena Gomez released her hit single “Lose You to Love Me” in 2019, Taylor Swift took to social media to express her support. She shared a screenshot of the song on her Instagram story, captioning it with heartfelt words of encouragement. Taylor wrote, “This song is a perfect expression of healing and my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet.”

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How did Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez meet?

A: Taylor and Selena first met in 2008 and have been friends ever since.

Q: What has Taylor Swift said about Selena Gomez’s talent?

A: Taylor has praised Selena’s talent and character, often referring to her as a strong and resilient person.

Q: How did Taylor show her support for Selena’s music?

A: Taylor expressed her support for Selena’s hit single “Lose You to Love Me” sharing it on her Instagram story and writing words of encouragement.

In conclusion, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez share a beautiful friendship that has stood the test of time. Taylor’s words of admiration and support for Selena’s talent and personal growth are a testament to their unbreakable bond. As fans, we can only hope to witness more heartwarming moments between these two incredible artists in the future.