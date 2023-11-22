What has replaced 123movies?

In the world of online streaming, 123movies was once a popular platform for watching movies and TV shows for free. However, due to copyright infringement issues, the original 123movies website was shut down in 2018. Since then, several alternatives have emerged to fill the void left this beloved streaming site.

One of the most prominent replacements for 123movies is GoMovies. GoMovies offers a vast library of movies and TV series, allowing users to stream content without any subscription fees. The site provides a user-friendly interface and regularly updates its collection with the latest releases. GoMovies has quickly gained popularity among movie enthusiasts seeking a free streaming experience.

Another notable alternative is Putlocker. Putlocker has been around for quite some time and has managed to maintain its relevance despite the demise of 123movies. It offers a wide range of movies and TV shows, catering to various genres and preferences. Putlocker also allows users to stream content without any charges, making it a go-to platform for those looking for free online entertainment.

For users who prefer a more curated streaming experience, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are popular paid alternatives. These platforms offer a vast selection of movies and TV shows, including original content. While they require a subscription, they provide high-quality streaming and a seamless user experience.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Are these replacement sites legal?

A: While the legality of these streaming sites may vary depending on your location, it is important to note that streaming copyrighted content without proper authorization is generally considered illegal.

Q: Are these replacement sites safe?

A: Free streaming sites often come with risks such as malware and intrusive ads. It is recommended to use ad-blockers and reliable antivirus software when accessing these platforms.

Q: Can I still find 123movies online?

A: While the original 123movies website is no longer available, there are numerous mirror sites and clones that claim to be the new 123movies. However, these sites may not be trustworthy and could potentially pose security risks.

In conclusion, although the original 123movies website is no longer accessible, there are several alternatives available for movie enthusiasts seeking free online streaming. However, it is important to exercise caution and prioritize safety when accessing these platforms.