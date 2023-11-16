What Has Miley Cyrus’ Exes Said About Her?

Miley Cyrus, the renowned American singer, songwriter, and actress, has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years. From her teenage romance with Nick Jonas to her highly publicized marriage and subsequent divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus has been in the spotlight for both her music and her personal life. With such a public persona, it’s no surprise that her exes have occasionally shared their thoughts and experiences about their time with her. Let’s take a closer look at what some of Miley Cyrus’ exes have said about her.

Nick Jonas: The former Jonas Brothers member, who dated Cyrus during their Disney Channel days, has spoken fondly about their relationship. In an interview, Jonas described Cyrus as “an amazing person” and expressed gratitude for their time together. He also mentioned that they have remained friends since their breakup.

Liam Hemsworth: Following their highly publicized split in 2019, Hemsworth has mostly remained tight-lipped about their relationship. However, he did release a statement shortly after their separation, wishing Cyrus “nothing but health and happiness.” Hemsworth’s focus has been on moving forward and rebuilding his life.

Kaitlynn Carter: Cyrus briefly dated reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter in 2019, shortly after her split from Hemsworth. While Carter has not made any public statements about their relationship, sources close to her have mentioned that she enjoyed her time with Cyrus and appreciated their connection.

Cody Simpson: Australian singer Cody Simpson dated Cyrus for several months in 2019 and 2020. In an interview, Simpson praised Cyrus as “creative and inspiring” and expressed gratitude for their time together. He also mentioned that they remain friends and continue to support each other’s careers.

FAQ:

Q: What does “high-profile relationships” mean?

A: “High-profile relationships” refers to romantic partnerships between individuals who are well-known or famous, often attracting significant media attention.

Q: Who is Miley Cyrus?

A: Miley Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who gained fame for her role as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana in the Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana.” She has since released numerous successful albums and starred in various films and television shows.

Q: What does “tight-lipped” mean?

A: “Tight-lipped” means choosing not to speak or reveal information about a particular topic or situation.

In conclusion, Miley Cyrus’ exes have generally spoken positively about their relationships with her. While each individual’s experience may differ, it is evident that Cyrus has left a lasting impact on their lives. As she continues to evolve both personally and professionally, it will be interesting to see how her future relationships unfold.