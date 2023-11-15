What Has Angelina Jolie Done?

Angelina Jolie is a name that resonates with people all around the world. Known for her talent, beauty, and philanthropy, Jolie has made a significant impact in various fields. From her successful acting career to her humanitarian efforts, she has become an influential figure in both the entertainment industry and global activism.

Acting Career:

Jolie’s acting career spans over three decades, during which she has portrayed a wide range of characters in numerous films. She has received critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Girl, Interrupted” (1999). Some of her other notable films include “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” (2001), “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (2005), and “Maleficent” (2014).

Humanitarian Work:

Beyond her acting prowess, Jolie is renowned for her extensive humanitarian work. She has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since 2001 and was later promoted to Special Envoy in 2012. Jolie has traveled to numerous countries, raising awareness about refugee crises and advocating for their rights. She has also established the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, which supports various causes, including education, healthcare, and conservation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is a Goodwill Ambassador?

A: A Goodwill Ambassador is an honorary position given to individuals who use their public platform to advocate for specific causes or organizations. They work to raise awareness, promote positive change, and mobilize resources.

Q: What is the Jolie-Pitt Foundation?

A: The Jolie-Pitt Foundation is a charitable organization founded Angelina Jolie and her former husband, Brad Pitt. It aims to address global humanitarian and environmental issues through funding and support.

Q: How has Angelina Jolie contributed to refugee causes?

A: As a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and Special Envoy, Jolie has visited refugee camps and conflict zones worldwide, raising awareness about the plight of refugees and advocating for their rights. She has also donated millions of dollars to support refugee causes.

Q: What other causes does Angelina Jolie support?

A: In addition to her work with refugees, Jolie supports causes such as women’s rights, children’s education, healthcare access, and environmental conservation.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie has made significant contributions both in the entertainment industry and as a global activist. Her talent as an actress has captivated audiences worldwide, while her humanitarian work has brought attention to important issues and helped improve the lives of countless individuals. Jolie’s dedication to making a positive impact sets an inspiring example for others to follow.