New Insights into Generative AI: Uncovering the Advertising Agenda

Every tech company is racing to embrace and integrate generative AI into their products. However, while they all experiment with various applications, one use case stands out: advertising. Whether it’s Microsoft incorporating a chatbot into their Windows platform or Meta testing AI-generated stickers and bots, the focus remains on producing better, more persuasive ads.

The major players in the industry, such as Google, Meta, and TikTok, understand the immense potential of generative AI in advertising. For instance, Meta offers advertisers tools to automate text variation, background generation, and image outcropping. Google’s tools generate relevant keywords, headlines, descriptions, images, and other assets for advertising campaigns. TikTok provides Creative Assistant, coaching users on best practices for creating ads and videos. AI-driven ad generation might not be the central theme in discussions surrounding AI, but it holds equal importance and serves the ultimate goal of these advertising giants.

While AI ad-generation products may not be as visibly apparent to regular users as Instagram bots or email response assistants, they shed light on the problems these companies believe generative AI can solve for them. Amazon, for example, utilizes AI to summarize reviews and automatically generate compelling product titles, bullet points, and descriptions for sellers. Recently, Amazon announced a new tool that employs AI to generate product photos in various scenarios and scenes chosen sellers.

According to Amazon, this tool aims to support advertisers and enhance engagement presenting customers with more visually rich ads. The company claims that automatically generated, professional-looking product photos will boost ad performance and increase sales, ultimately benefitting both sellers and Amazon. By reducing the costs associated with producing advertising photos, Amazon empowers all sellers to compete on a level playing field. Sellers can then allocate their resources to placing ads on Amazon, capitalizing on their newfound creative advantage.

However, it’s worth questioning the long-term effectiveness of this strategy. What happens when every seller gains the same 40 percent advantage from “lifestyle context” photos? Will it become more expensive to advertise on Amazon? These questions remain unanswered, leaving room for speculation about the sustainability of this approach.

It’s crucial to note that regular users are not the main focus of these AI-driven advertising pitches. They are merely statistics and sources of behavioral data. This reflects the nature of big platforms, where the various parties involved have distinct and sometimes divergent needs and goals. From this perspective, Amazon’s pitch for automated product photos might seem unconventional or even deceptive outside the context of its relationship with millions of sellers. Critics could argue that it essentially enables sellers to create counterfeit product photos. Ultimately, it is crucial to explore the ethical implications and future consequences of such tools.

