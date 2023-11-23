What happens to the movies you buy on Amazon Prime?

In the era of digital streaming, platforms like Amazon Prime have revolutionized the way we consume movies. With just a few clicks, you can purchase and watch your favorite films from the comfort of your own home. But have you ever wondered what happens to the movies you buy on Amazon Prime? Let’s delve into the details.

When you buy a movie on Amazon Prime, you are essentially purchasing a digital copy of the film. This means that you don’t physically own a DVD or Blu-ray, but rather a license to stream and download the movie whenever you want. This digital copy is stored in your Amazon account, accessible through the Prime Video app or website.

Once you’ve bought a movie, it becomes a part of your digital library. You can stream it as many times as you like, on any device that supports Amazon Prime Video. Whether you’re watching on your smart TV, laptop, or smartphone, your purchased movies are always available at your fingertips.

FAQ:

Q: Can I download the movies I buy on Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, you can download purchased movies to your device for offline viewing. This is particularly useful when you’re traveling or in an area with limited internet access.

Q: What happens if I cancel my Amazon Prime subscription?

A: If you cancel your Prime subscription, you will still have access to the movies you’ve purchased. However, you won’t be able to stream any other content available exclusively to Prime members.

Q: Can I share my purchased movies with others?

A: Unfortunately, sharing purchased movies with others is not allowed. The license to stream and download the movie is tied to your Amazon account and cannot be transferred or shared.

In conclusion, when you buy a movie on Amazon Prime, you are buying a digital copy that is stored in your account’s digital library. You can stream and download the movie as many times as you want, even if you cancel your Prime subscription. However, sharing purchased movies with others is not permitted. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy your favorite films on Amazon Prime, knowing that they are always just a click away.