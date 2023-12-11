What happens to Reddington at the end of blacklist?

Title: The Mysterious Fate of Raymond Reddington Unveiled in the Final Episode of The Blacklist

Introduction:

After eight gripping seasons, the popular crime thriller series, The Blacklist, has finally come to an end, leaving fans on the edge of their seats with the ultimate question: What happens to Raymond “Red” Reddington? In the highly anticipated finale, viewers were finally given closure on the enigmatic character’s fate. Let’s delve into the thrilling conclusion and answer some frequently asked questions about the show’s conclusion.

The Final Episode:

In the final episode titled “Konets,” the truth about Reddington’s identity is revealed. It is unveiled that the man we have come to know as Raymond Reddington is an imposter, played James Spader. The real Raymond Reddington died years ago, and the imposter assumed his identity to protect Liz Keen (Megan Boone), a former FBI profiler and his surrogate daughter.

FAQs:

Q: Who is the real Raymond Reddington?

A: The real Raymond Reddington was a Naval Intelligence officer who was killed before the events of the series. His death led to the imposter taking on his identity.

Q: Why did the imposter assume Reddington’s identity?

A: The imposter, whose true identity remains a mystery, took on Reddington’s identity to protect Liz Keen from various threats and to continue his own covert operations.

Q: What happens to Reddington in the end?

A: In the final episode, Reddington’s true identity is revealed, and he succumbs to a terminal illness. He passes away, leaving behind a legacy of secrets and unanswered questions.

Conclusion:

The Blacklist’s finale provided an exhilarating conclusion to the series, finally unveiling the truth about Raymond Reddington’s identity. As fans bid farewell to this beloved character, they are left with a sense of closure, knowing that the imposter’s mission to protect Liz Keen has been fulfilled. The Blacklist will undoubtedly be remembered as a thrilling and suspenseful journey, leaving an indelible mark on the world of crime dramas.