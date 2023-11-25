What happens to old Sonos when you upgrade?

In the fast-paced world of technology, it’s not uncommon for devices to become outdated within a few years. This is especially true for smart speakers, which are constantly evolving to offer new features and improved performance. Sonos, a leading brand in the smart speaker market, is no exception to this trend. But what happens to your old Sonos devices when you decide to upgrade?

When you upgrade your Sonos system, you have a few options for what to do with your old devices. One possibility is to repurpose them in another room of your home. Sonos speakers can be grouped together to create a multi-room audio system, allowing you to enjoy music throughout your entire house. So, instead of discarding your old Sonos speakers, you can give them a new lease on life placing them in different rooms and expanding your audio setup.

Another option is to sell or donate your old Sonos devices. Many people are eager to get their hands on used Sonos speakers, especially if they are still in good working condition. Online marketplaces and classified ads can be great platforms for selling your old devices, while local charities or community organizations may be interested in receiving them as donations.

If your old Sonos devices are no longer functional or in poor condition, you can recycle them. Sonos has a recycling program in place to ensure that their products are disposed of responsibly. You can visit their website to learn more about the recycling process and find out how to properly dispose of your old devices.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use my old Sonos speakers with the latest Sonos system?

A: Yes, you can still use your old Sonos speakers with the latest Sonos system. Sonos devices are designed to be compatible with each other, allowing you to mix and match different generations of speakers.

Q: How do I repurpose my old Sonos speakers?

A: To repurpose your old Sonos speakers, simply set them up in another room and add them to your Sonos system. You can then control and play music through these speakers just like you would with your new ones.

Q: Can I trade in my old Sonos devices for a discount on new ones?

A: Sonos does not currently offer a trade-in program. However, you can sell your old devices independently and use the funds towards purchasing new Sonos speakers.

In conclusion, when you upgrade your Sonos system, there are several options available for your old devices. Whether you choose to repurpose, sell, donate, or recycle them, you can ensure that your old Sonos speakers find a new purpose and contribute to a sustainable approach to technology.