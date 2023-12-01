What happens to my videos if I cancel Vimeo subscription?

What Happens to My Videos if I Cancel My Vimeo Subscription?

As a Vimeo user, you may have wondered what would happen to your videos if you decide to cancel your subscription. Vimeo, a popular video-sharing platform, offers various subscription plans with different features and benefits. However, circumstances may arise where you need to cancel your subscription. In this article, we will explore what happens to your videos when you cancel your Vimeo subscription and answer some frequently asked questions.

What happens to my videos?

When you cancel your Vimeo subscription, your videos will not be deleted or removed from the platform. Vimeo does not delete any of your content, regardless of your subscription status. Your videos will remain accessible to you and your viewers, and you can continue to manage and share them as before.

What changes when I cancel my subscription?

While your videos remain intact, canceling your Vimeo subscription will result in the loss of certain features and benefits associated with your subscription plan. These may include the ability to upload new videos beyond your storage limit, access to advanced analytics, priority support, and other premium features offered exclusively to subscribers.

Can I still upload new videos?

Yes, even if you cancel your Vimeo subscription, you can still upload new videos to your account. However, you will be subject to the limitations of Vimeo’s free plan, which includes a storage limit and reduced access to certain features. If you exceed the storage limit, you may need to delete older videos or upgrade your subscription to continue uploading new content.

Can I re-subscribe in the future?

Absolutely! If you decide to re-subscribe to Vimeo in the future, you can regain access to the features and benefits associated with your chosen subscription plan. Your previously uploaded videos and account settings will remain intact, allowing you to pick up where you left off.

In conclusion, canceling your Vimeo subscription does not result in the deletion or removal of your videos. Your content will remain accessible, but you will lose certain subscription-based features and benefits. Whether you choose to continue using Vimeo’s free plan or re-subscribe in the future, your videos will always have a home on the platform.