What happens to my videos if I cancel Prime?

What Happens to My Videos When I Cancel Amazon Prime?

Introduction

Amazon Prime has become a popular choice for millions of people around the world, offering a wide range of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to exclusive deals, and a vast library of movies and TV shows through Prime Video. However, if you’re considering canceling your Prime membership, you may be wondering what will happen to the videos you’ve enjoyed during your subscription. In this article, we will explore what happens to your videos when you cancel Amazon Prime.

What Happens to My Videos?

When you cancel your Amazon Prime membership, your access to Prime Video will be affected. While you will no longer have access to the vast library of free content available exclusively to Prime members, any videos you have purchased or rented will still be accessible through your Amazon account. These videos will remain in your digital library, allowing you to stream or download them at any time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I still watch Prime Video if I cancel my Prime membership?

A: No, once you cancel your Prime membership, you will lose access to the Prime Video library. However, any purchased or rented videos will still be available in your digital library.

Q: Will I be charged for the videos I purchased or rented?

A: No, you will not be charged any additional fees for the videos you have already purchased or rented. They will remain accessible in your digital library without any extra cost.

Q: Can I download my purchased or rented videos?

A: Yes, you can download your purchased or rented videos to compatible devices, such as smartphones or tablets, before canceling your Prime membership. Once downloaded, you can watch them offline without an active Prime subscription.

Conclusion

While canceling your Amazon Prime membership means losing access to the extensive Prime Video library, any videos you have purchased or rented will still be available in your digital library. This allows you to continue enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows even after canceling your Prime subscription. Remember to download any videos you wish to keep before canceling, ensuring you can watch them offline at your convenience.