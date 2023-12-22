What happens to Matthew Perry royalties?

What Happens to Matthew Perry’s Royalties?

Introduction

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom “Friends,” continues to be a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. With the show’s enduring popularity, many wonder what happens to Perry’s royalties from the iconic series. In this article, we delve into the world of royalties and explore how they are distributed.

Understanding Royalties

Royalties are payments made to artists, actors, musicians, or writers for the use of their work. In the case of television shows, actors often receive royalties when their work is syndicated or released on streaming platforms. These payments are typically a percentage of the revenue generated from the show’s distribution.

How Are Royalties Distributed?

When it comes to “Friends,” the royalties are distributed among the cast members based on their individual contracts. While the exact details of Perry’s contract are not publicly available, it is common for actors to negotiate a percentage of the show’s profits. This means that Perry, along with his co-stars, continues to receive royalties whenever “Friends” is aired or streamed.

FAQ

Q: How much money does Matthew Perry make from “Friends” royalties?

A: The exact amount of money Perry receives from “Friends” royalties is not disclosed. However, considering the show’s immense success and continued popularity, it is safe to assume that the royalties contribute significantly to his income.

Q: Does Matthew Perry receive royalties from reruns?

A: Yes, Perry, like his fellow cast members, receives royalties whenever “Friends” is rerun on television or streamed on platforms like Netflix or HBO Max.

Q: Will Matthew Perry continue to receive royalties in the future?

A: As long as “Friends” remains popular and continues to be syndicated or streamed, Perry will likely continue to receive royalties for his contribution to the show.

Conclusion

Matthew Perry’s portrayal of Chandler Bing on “Friends” has left an indelible mark on television history. While the exact amount of his royalties remains undisclosed, it is evident that his ongoing popularity and the enduring success of the show ensure a steady stream of income. As fans continue to enjoy the timeless humor of “Friends,” Perry can rest assured that his royalties will continue to contribute to his well-deserved success.