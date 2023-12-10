What Happens to Kendall in Succession?

Introduction

Succession, the critically acclaimed HBO drama series, has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and complex characters. One character who has undergone significant development throughout the show is Kendall Roy, played Jeremy Strong. In this article, we will delve into the fate of Kendall Roy and explore the twists and turns that have shaped his character arc.

The Rise and Fall of Kendall Roy

Kendall Roy, the eldest son of media mogul Logan Roy, starts the series as a seemingly obedient and ambitious heir apparent to his father’s empire. However, as the show progresses, Kendall’s character takes a dramatic turn. He becomes entangled in a web of deceit, power struggles, and family dynamics that ultimately lead to his downfall.

The Chappaquiddick Incident

One of the defining moments in Kendall’s journey is the Chappaquiddick incident. In an attempt to take control of the company, Kendall orchestrates a hostile takeover, but his plan backfires disastrously. He is involved in a car accident that results in the death of a young man, leaving Kendall emotionally shattered and morally compromised.

The Aftermath and Redemption

Following the Chappaquiddick incident, Kendall spirals into a deep depression and battles addiction. He becomes estranged from his family and struggles to regain his father’s trust. However, in the later seasons, Kendall starts to rebuild his life and seeks redemption. He forms alliances, challenges his father’s authority, and attempts to reclaim his position within the company.

FAQ

Q: What is a hostile takeover?

A: A hostile takeover refers to the acquisition of a company against the wishes of its management and board of directors. It typically involves purchasing a significant number of shares to gain control and influence over the target company.

Q: What is Chappaquiddick?

A: Chappaquiddick refers to a real-life incident that occurred in 1969, involving the late Senator Ted Kennedy. He was involved in a car accident on Chappaquiddick Island, resulting in the death of his passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne.

Conclusion

Kendall Roy’s character in Succession is a testament to the show’s ability to portray complex and flawed individuals. From his initial rise to his dramatic fall and subsequent redemption, Kendall’s journey has kept viewers on the edge of their seats. As the series continues, audiences eagerly await what lies ahead for this compelling character.