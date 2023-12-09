What Happens to Kendall at the End of Succession?

In the gripping finale of the hit HBO series Succession, viewers were left on the edge of their seats as they witnessed the dramatic downfall of Kendall Roy, played Jeremy Strong. The season concluded with a shocking turn of events that left fans wondering about Kendall’s fate. Let’s delve into what happened to this complex character and explore some frequently asked questions surrounding his storyline.

The Final Moments:

In the final episode, Kendall Roy, the troubled second son of media mogul Logan Roy, made a bold move during a press conference. He publicly accused his father of wrongdoing and revealed damaging information about the company’s cover-up of a scandal. This unexpected betrayal left the entire Roy family and the media in shock.

The Aftermath:

Following Kendall’s explosive revelation, the future of Waystar Royco, the family’s media empire, hangs in the balance. The fallout from his actions is sure to have far-reaching consequences for both Kendall and the rest of the Roy family. As the series concluded, Kendall’s fate remained uncertain, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next season to see how the story unfolds.

FAQ:

Q: What led Kendall to turn against his father?

A: Throughout the series, Kendall struggled with his father’s manipulative and controlling nature. He felt overshadowed and unappreciated, leading to a growing resentment. Additionally, Kendall’s involvement in a tragic accident and subsequent cover-up his father further strained their relationship.

Q: Will Kendall face legal consequences for his actions?

A: It is unclear whether Kendall will face legal repercussions for his public accusations against his father. The potential legal ramifications will likely be explored in the upcoming season.

Q: How will Kendall’s actions impact the Roy family?

A: Kendall’s betrayal has shattered the already fragile dynamics within the Roy family. The fallout from his actions will undoubtedly have a profound impact on their relationships, the future of Waystar Royco, and the power struggle for control of the company.

As fans eagerly await the next season of Succession, the fate of Kendall Roy remains uncertain. The dramatic conclusion of the latest season has left viewers hungry for answers, eagerly anticipating the repercussions of Kendall’s actions. Only time will tell what lies ahead for this complex character and the rest of the Roy family.