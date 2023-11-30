What happens to Amazon photos if I cancel Prime?

What Happens to Your Amazon Photos When You Cancel Prime?

Introduction

Amazon Prime has become a popular subscription service for millions of people around the world, offering a wide range of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to streaming services, and unlimited photo storage through Amazon Photos. However, if you decide to cancel your Prime membership, you may wonder what will happen to your precious photo collection. In this article, we will explore the fate of your Amazon Photos after canceling Prime.

What is Amazon Photos?

Amazon Photos is a cloud storage service provided Amazon that allows Prime members to store an unlimited number of photos and up to 5 GB of videos. It offers a convenient way to back up and access your photos from various devices.

What Happens to Your Photos?

When you cancel your Prime membership, your access to the unlimited photo storage feature in Amazon Photos will be revoked. However, you don’t have to worry about losing your photos. Amazon will retain your photos for an additional 180 days, giving you ample time to download and save them to your personal devices or transfer them to another cloud storage service.

FAQ

Q: Can I still access my photos after canceling Prime?

A: Yes, you can still access your photos through the Amazon Photos app or website, but you will no longer have unlimited storage. You will be limited to the 5 GB of free storage that comes with an Amazon account.

Q: Can I download my photos after canceling Prime?

A: Absolutely! You can download your photos individually or in bulk using the Amazon Photos app or website. Make sure to do this before the 180-day grace period ends.

Q: Can I transfer my photos to another cloud storage service?

A: Yes, you can easily transfer your photos to another cloud storage service of your choice. Simply download your photos from Amazon Photos and upload them to the new service.

Conclusion

Canceling your Amazon Prime membership doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to your cherished memories stored in Amazon Photos. While you will lose the unlimited storage benefit, Amazon provides a grace period of 180 days to download and save your photos. Remember to take advantage of this time to secure your photos either transferring them to another cloud storage service or saving them to your personal devices.