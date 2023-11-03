New Beginnings: Meg Ryan’s Comeback in “What Happens Later”

After an eight-year hiatus from the silver screen, Meg Ryan returns with a beguiling and grown-up romantic comedy, “What Happens Later.” In this film, Ryan not only stars as the lead but also takes on the role of director and co-writer. This movie marks her triumphant return to the genre that made her a household name, thanks in large part to her collaborations with the late great Nora Ephron.

“What Happens Later” tells the story of an accidental airport reunion between two college lovers, Bill and Willa, who haven’t seen each other in over 30 years. Stranded in an airport during a snowstorm, they find themselves making a new connection that reflects on their past, present, and the life that could have been. Ryan and her co-star, David Duchovny, deliver a captivating performance that breathes new life into the romantic comedy genre.

One of the defining moments in most romcoms is the “meet cute,” where the two potential lovers have a charming first encounter. In this case, Bill and Willa, who were once college sweethearts, meet again in a “cute” manner. The hustle and bustle of the airport serves as the backdrop for their reunion, as they embark on personal journeys that will likely change their lives.

“What Happens Later” appeals to a wide audience as it explores the complexity of human relationships and the impact of life choices. Bill and Willa, who both carry the weight of their past decisions, confront their regrets and truths in a night that challenges their perspectives. Universal themes of lost love and second chances intertwine as their past collides with the present.

Based on Steve Dietz’s play, “Shooting Star,” and adapted for the screen Dietz, Kirk Lynn, and Meg Ryan, “What Happens Later” seamlessly transitions from stage to screen. The film’s creative team, including production designer Jordan Crockett and cinematographer Bartosz Nalazek, bring an otherworldly quality to the movie, immersing viewers in a timeless setting.

“What Happens Later” is a testament to Ryan’s talent and her ability to create a heartfelt and smart romantic comedy. This film is a reminder of the magic that can be found in the genre and proves that Ryan’s skills have only grown during her time away from the spotlight.

FAQ:

Q: Who is the director and star of “What Happens Later”?

A: Meg Ryan is the director and star of “What Happens Later.”

Q: What is the premise of the film?

A: “What Happens Later” follows the accidental airport reunion of two college lovers who haven’t seen each other in over 30 years.

Q: Who is Meg Ryan’s co-star in the movie?

A: David Duchovny plays the co-lead alongside Meg Ryan in “What Happens Later.”