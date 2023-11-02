Meg Ryan Returns to the Big Screen with a Heartfelt Film

Meg Ryan is back in the spotlight with her latest film, “What Happens Later,” which she co-wrote and directed. In a touching tribute to the late Nora Ephron, Ryan dedicates the film to her beloved collaborator. The movie tells the story of two exes who find themselves stuck in an airport together for 24 hours during a snowstorm.

While some might dismiss this concept as gimmicky, the result is a smart, charming, and whimsical tale that is sure to warm viewers’ hearts. Ryan, who hasn’t appeared in a film for eight years, shines alongside co-star David Duchovny. The chemistry between the two actors is palpable, despite not knowing each other before the project.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Ryan and Duchovny discussed the film, their hiatuses from the industry, and the impact of fame on their lives. Ryan describes the movie as a heartfelt experience that unzips the viewer’s heart, while Duchovny expresses gratitude for the opportunity to work in such a unique and meaningful project.

One element of the film that has sparked curiosity among viewers is the celebrity voice that serves as an omnipresent presence in the airport. Speculation has run rampant, with names like Tom Hanks and Billy Crystal being thrown around. However, the true identity of the voice remains a mystery, adding to the intrigue and charm of the story.

For fans eagerly awaiting Ryan’s return to the screen, “What Happens Later” is a delightful gift. The film’s vulnerability and exploration of themes like destiny and connection make it a perfect choice, especially during the holiday season. Be sure to catch this heartwarming movie when it hits theaters this Friday.

