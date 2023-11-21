What Happens in Son in Law?

In the 1993 American comedy film “Son in Law,” directed Steve Rash, audiences are taken on a hilarious journey filled with laughter, love, and unexpected twists. The movie stars Pauly Shore as Crawl, a free-spirited college student who becomes the son-in-law of a conservative farming family. As Crawl tries to fit into their traditional lifestyle, chaos and comedy ensue.

The Plot:

The story begins when Rebecca Warner (played Carla Gugino), a small-town girl from South Dakota, leaves her rural life behind to attend college in Los Angeles. There, she meets Crawl, an eccentric and unconventional student who quickly becomes her best friend. When Thanksgiving break arrives, Rebecca invites Crawl to her family’s farm, introducing him as her new boyfriend to avoid her family’s matchmaking efforts.

As Crawl enters the Warner family’s world, he encounters various challenges and cultural clashes. From milking cows to participating in a turkey race, Crawl’s attempts to adapt to farm life are both comical and endearing. Along the way, he manages to win over the family members, including Rebecca’s overprotective father, Walter (played Lane Smith), and her skeptical brother, Zack (played Dan Gauthier).

However, as the holiday progresses, secrets are revealed, and misunderstandings arise, putting Crawl’s relationship with the Warners at risk. With his unique charm and wit, Crawl must find a way to mend the broken bonds and prove his love for Rebecca.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Pauly Shore?

A: Pauly Shore is an American comedian and actor known for his unique style of comedy and his appearances in various films and television shows during the 1990s.

Q: Is “Son in Law” a family-friendly movie?

A: Yes, “Son in Law” is generally considered a family-friendly comedy suitable for most audiences. However, it does contain some mild language and comedic situations.

Q: What is the overall tone of the movie?

A: “Son in Law” is primarily a light-hearted comedy that aims to entertain and make audiences laugh. It combines elements of romance, fish-out-of-water scenarios, and family dynamics.

In conclusion, “Son in Law” is a delightful comedy that explores the clash between traditional values and modern lifestyles. Pauly Shore’s charismatic performance as Crawl, along with the film’s witty dialogue and heartwarming moments, make it an enjoyable watch for those seeking a good laugh. So, gather your family, sit back, and prepare for an entertaining adventure into the world of “Son in Law.”