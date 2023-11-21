What happens if you stream more than 3 devices on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers live TV channels. With its user-friendly interface and extensive channel lineup, it has quickly gained a loyal following. However, one question that often arises is what happens if you try to stream on more than three devices simultaneously?

Streaming on multiple devices

YouTube TV allows users to stream on up to three devices simultaneously with a single subscription. This means that three different people can watch different channels or shows at the same time using their own devices, such as smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs. This feature is particularly useful for households with multiple viewers who have different preferences.

Exceeding the device limit

If you attempt to stream on more than three devices simultaneously, you will encounter an error message on the additional devices. YouTube TV strictly enforces its device limit to ensure fair usage and prevent abuse of the service. This means that if you have reached the maximum number of streams, you will need to stop streaming on one of the devices before you can start streaming on another.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I increase the device limit on YouTube TV?

No, the device limit on YouTube TV is fixed at three simultaneous streams per subscription. There is currently no option to increase this limit.

2. Can I watch YouTube TV on more than three devices?

Yes, you can sign in to YouTube TV on as many devices as you like. However, you can only stream on up to three devices at the same time.

3. What happens if I exceed the device limit?

If you try to stream on more than three devices simultaneously, you will receive an error message on the additional devices. You will need to stop streaming on one of the devices before you can start streaming on another.

In conclusion, while YouTube TV offers a convenient way to stream live TV channels, it does have a device limit of three simultaneous streams. This limit ensures fair usage and prevents abuse of the service. So, if you plan to stream on more than three devices, you may need to consider alternative options or adjust your viewing habits accordingly.